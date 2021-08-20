Advertisement

APD seeking missing teen, Laycee Walls

Laycee Walls
Laycee Walls(APD)
By APD
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Laycee Walls, 16, who is described as being 5′5″ and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

Family indicates she has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Deerfield Drive.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 APD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S. Washington...
DeRidder train accident leaves one dead
Cleco Power to work with customers who need assistance with their bill
Cobey Lane Poe
RPSO makes arrest in Ball drive-by shooting investigation
Cleco customers are upset by the recent increase in their bills.
Cenla community facing sky-high Cleco bills
An emergency resolution was passed allowing vaccinated school staff to receive full pay and...
Cenla education leaders make changes after seeing high case, quarantine numbers

Latest News

WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards to hold news conference on state’s fourth COVID-19 surge at 1:30 p.m. Friday
8/20/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
8/20/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast
RPSO makes arrest in Ball drive-by shooting investigation
Pineville community bicycle ride to raise funds for helmets