APD seeking missing teen, Laycee Walls

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Laycee Walls, 16, who is described as being 5′5″ and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

Family indicates she has been missing approximately five days and was last seen in the vicinity of Deerfield Drive.

If you have any information or know the location of this juvenile, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

