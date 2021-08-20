Advertisement

BUKU fest canceled

Festival goers attend the 2018 BUKU Music + Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Saturday, March...
Festival goers attend the 2018 BUKU Music + Art Project at Mardi Gras World on Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the fourth surge of COVID continues to ravage the state of Louisiana and the healthcare system, another notable New Orleans festival has been canceled.

Organizers of BUKU Fest say they’ve spent the last few weeks “trying to hang on,” but have canceled BUKU: Planet B, which was scheduled to take place this October.

Ticket holders will receive an email soon with details about refunds and the rollover process.

“By putting the health of the community first NOW, we believe we are doing the right thing to preserve the FUTURE and ensure that this surge is the last,” organizers said on Twitter.

