Countdown to Kickoff: Buckeye Football

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Practice on the gridiron at Buckeye High School can be described as intense, and it is one of the reasons why their head coach believes his team will be better this season.

“We just hope to out a competitive team every week,” Johnathan Landry, the Buckeye Panthers’ head football coach, said. “Play as hard as we can play...and go into the game with the expectation of winning.”

Winning seemed to elude Buckeye during their 2020 season, and they finished the season 0-7. However, last year presented some unique challenges, as Buckeye could not avoid the pandemic causing a couple of games to get canceled.

“Every day that we can come out here is a blessing,” Landry said. “Just take it day-by-day and work hard every day.”

Skyler Fitzback (fullback & linebacker) and Bryce Welch (quarterback) are two players standing out in camp. Both players will be seniors, and Coach Landry will need their leadership.

“It’s hard at times, but it’s [also] really fun,” Fitzback said. “Everybody encourages you when you’re a leader.”

As a quarterback, Welch will be in charge of protecting the football and helping the offense fix a turnover bug that bit the team in 2020.

“We’ve been doing a lot of drills,” Welch said. “Coach Crane was punching us around, making sure we hold to the ball good and tight.”

