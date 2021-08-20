Advertisement

Countdown to Kickoff: Buckeye Football

By Corey Howard
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Practice on the gridiron at Buckeye High School can be described as intense, and it is one of the reasons why their head coach believes his team will be better this season.

“We just hope to out a competitive team every week,” Johnathan Landry, the Buckeye Panthers’ head football coach, said. “Play as hard as we can play...and go into the game with the expectation of winning.”

Winning seemed to elude Buckeye during their 2020 season, and they finished the season 0-7. However, last year presented some unique challenges, as Buckeye could not avoid the pandemic causing a couple of games to get canceled.

“Every day that we can come out here is a blessing,” Landry said. “Just take it day-by-day and work hard every day.”

Skyler Fitzback (fullback & linebacker) and Bryce Welch (quarterback) are two players standing out in camp. Both players will be seniors, and Coach Landry will need their leadership.

“It’s hard at times, but it’s [also] really fun,” Fitzback said. “Everybody encourages you when you’re a leader.”

As a quarterback, Welch will be in charge of protecting the football and helping the offense fix a turnover bug that bit the team in 2020.

“We’ve been doing a lot of drills,” Welch said. “Coach Crane was punching us around, making sure we hold to the ball good and tight.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deville man killed in motorcycle crash on Philadelphia Road in Libuse
The Rapides Parish School Board released COVID numbers after one week back at school.
RPSB releases COVID numbers after one week back at school
APD is investigating a two-vehicle crash
APD investigating two-vehicle crash that killed driver, unborn child
Michael Piper
Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve 2020 case of man shot to death in car
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff: Buckeye Football
Caesars Superdome
Saints offering refunds, canceling accounts; fans in limbo
2021 begins a new era for the Pineville Rebels as Bryant Bell takes over as first-year head...
Countdown to Kickoff: Pineville Rebels
Countdown to kickoff: Pineville Rebels