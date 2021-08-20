Pineville community bicycle ride to raise funds for helmets

The following was released to us by Louisiana Central:

PINEVILLE, La. — A graduate of the first Outdoor Recreation Fellows leadership program is organizing a community event to raise money for bicycle helmets for young people who can’t afford them.

The “Protect Ya Melon Charity Bike Ride” will be held Saturday, August 21 at 7 a.m. and feature a seven-mile ride through downtown Pineville.

The event is organized by Nick Blackstone, one of seven graduates of the inaugural class of Outdoor Recreation Fellows, a grassroots leadership training program that lays the foundation for Louisiana Central’s outdoor recreation initiative. As part of the eight-session program held in the spring, graduates were encouraged to host community events to use the skills they learned.

Blackstone, 29, of Alexandria chose the community bicycle helmet fundraiser in response to the sobering statistics associated with helmet use. Alarmingly, more than half of adults in the U.S. report never wearing a helmet, and 51% of the 835 cyclists killed in crashes in 2016 were not wearing one.

“I love cycling and I knew I wanted to do something that would give back to the community and help people,” he said. Some people don’t wear helmets because they think they’re uncomfortable, but another reason is because some people feel they are too expensive.

The community bike ride is designed to get more helmets to young people who can’t afford them, and also to introduce residents to the experience of safe bicycle riding.

Blackstone is working with the United Way of Central Louisiana to ensure the bicycle helmets get in the hands of people who need them the most.

Festivities begin at 7 a.m. at the levee in downtown Pineville. The event is free of charge, but participants are encouraged to donate cash or a helmet. Coffee, water and snacks will be provided. Event sponsors include Tamp & Grind, Red River Cyclery, the United Way and Louisiana Central.

The Outdoor Recreation Fellows program is funded through a New Horizons Grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana Foundation. It is part of Louisiana Central’s Outdoor Recreation Initiative, a collaborative effort to leverage Central Louisiana’s outdoor recreation assets to create new economic opportunities and improve the quality of life for everyone in the region.

The initiative focuses on nature-based activities, including hiking, fishing, biking, hunting, and kayaking.

“Outdoor recreation is a unique regional asset that all parishes in Central Louisiana can capitalize upon to recruit and retain talent, build healthier communities, and create a greater pride of place,” said Jim Clinton, Louisiana Central’s President and CEO. “Outdoor Recreation Fellows lays the foundation for a sustainable initiative that connects our outdoor recreation assets to vibrant community development.”

Outdoor Recreation Fellows is inspired by Louisiana Central’s other annual leadership training program, Louisiana Food Fellows, which has graduated over 60 local food leaders across Louisiana since 2015.

The inaugural Outdoor Recreation Fellows program kicked off on January 21 and consisted of a series of eight workshops focused on partnership and policy development, grassroots organizing, entrepreneurship, program implementation, and networking. The program concluded in August. Follow the link for more information about the Outdoor Recreation Initiative: https://www.louisiana-central.com/outdoor-recreation

For up-to-date information about the bicycle helmet fundraiser, follow the Protect Ya Melon Facebook page.

