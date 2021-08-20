Advertisement

Plane has emergency landing in pasture off of La. HWY 121

(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A private airplane had an emergency landing in a field off of Louisiana Highway 121 on Friday, August 20, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said they responded to the emergency in 5600 block of La. HWY 121. The aircraft was intact and will remain in the field until Federal Aviation Administration investigators respond to conduct their investigation as to the cause of the emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S. Washington...
DeRidder train accident leaves one dead
Cobey Lane Poe
RPSO makes arrest in Ball drive-by shooting investigation
Cleco Power to work with customers who need assistance with their bill
Cleco customers are upset by the recent increase in their bills.
Cenla community facing sky-high Cleco bills
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion

Latest News

Source: KALB
LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard for August released
ASH postpones "Hairspray" opening
Alexandria Errors Continue
Alexandria Shootings: Errors continue in Alexandria records requests
RPSB releases COVID impact data