Plane has emergency landing in pasture off of La. HWY 121

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A private airplane had an emergency landing in a field off of Louisiana Highway 121 on Friday, August 20, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO said they responded to the emergency in 5600 block of La. HWY 121. The aircraft was intact and will remain in the field until Federal Aviation Administration investigators respond to conduct their investigation as to the cause of the emergency landing.

No injuries were reported.

