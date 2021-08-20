RPSB releases COVID impact data

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish School Board has released its weekly update on COVID cases and quarantine numbers in schools.

Numbers show that from August 16-19, 192 students tested positive for COVID. 29 instructional and support staff members tested positive. The number of students and staff members quarantined after being exposed in a school building is now at over 1,300.

294 students and staff members have been quarantined from close contact, not at school.

Rapides Parish school COVID numbers are updated each week and can be found on the Rapides Parish School Board website.

Vaccines

The Rapides Parish School Board is sharing information from the Office of Public Health and its Health Centers regarding vaccine availability and parental consent. HERE is the letter and consent form used for its Trinity Health Centers. There is similar documentation from Cabrini. Parents can contact their child’s school if they are interested in the vaccine for their child.

Transportation

The following was released regarding transportation updates:

Over the last week, Mr. Baptiste and his staff have continued to work tirelessly to shore up more of our transportation concerns. We have now met with 5 of the 11 feeder system bus operator and administrator groups. The meetings have been very productive thus far. Even outside of those meetings transportation staff has been addressing the needs of the other parts of the district. We appreciate everyone’s continued patience as we continue to address this very important issue.

