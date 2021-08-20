Advertisement

Source: Saints sign safety Jeff Heath

(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed veteran safety Jeff Heath, according to a league source.

Heath last played with the Raiders in 2020 and led the team with three interceptions.

Heath spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He has 11 career interceptions.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S. Washington...
DeRidder train accident leaves one dead
Cobey Lane Poe
RPSO makes arrest in Ball drive-by shooting investigation
Cleco Power to work with customers who need assistance with their bill
Cleco customers are upset by the recent increase in their bills.
Cenla community facing sky-high Cleco bills
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion

Latest News

Jameis Winston relieves Taysom Hill in the first half. (Source: New Orleans Saints)
Turnovers plague the Saints in their loss at Baltimore
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) and quarterback Taysom Hill (7) throw during...
The battle rages on between Winston and Hill for QB1
Michael Thomas is currently on the Active/PUP list while he nurses an ankle injury.
Report: Michael Thomas and Sean Payton finally connect
New Orleans Saints safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (22) runs a drill during training camp at...
Saints cornerback CJGJ on his opponents: “I don’t like the other side”
Dallas Cowboys' Chris Jones (6) holds as place kicker Brett Maher (2) kicks the ball during an...
Source: Saints sign kicker Brett Maher