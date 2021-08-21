Advertisement

ASH postpones “Hairspray” opening

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High School’s theatre department is working through the effects of the pandemic as they continue to rehearse for their first production of the year, which is now being moved to a later date.

“Hairspray” was set to open on August 26 at the Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center. However, with some key cast members having to be quarantined, they’ve had to postpone the play to a later date. ASH’s theatre director, Tyler Price, said it’s disappointing, but they’re continuing with rehearsals and staying positive.

“It’s been very difficult. Rehearsals have had to be postponed and canceled and now our show will be postponed, but we’re still fighting and we’re still getting through it,” he said. “We’ve really grown closer as a family with the cast. I mean it’s going to happen and so we’re really excited for it to happen.”

Price said that right now they’re looking at opening “Hairspray” at the beginning of October, and they’ll continue with rehearsals until they can take the stage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The train accident happened at a rock yard just outside of city limits, near S. Washington...
DeRidder train accident leaves one dead
Cobey Lane Poe
RPSO makes arrest in Ball drive-by shooting investigation
Cleco Power to work with customers who need assistance with their bill
Cleco customers are upset by the recent increase in their bills.
Cenla community facing sky-high Cleco bills
WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion

Latest News

Source: KALB
LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard for August released
ASH postpones "Hairspray" opening
Plane has emergency landing in pasture off of La. HWY 121
Alexandria Errors Continue
Alexandria Shootings: Errors continue in Alexandria records requests