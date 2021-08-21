ASH postpones “Hairspray” opening

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Senior High School’s theatre department is working through the effects of the pandemic as they continue to rehearse for their first production of the year, which is now being moved to a later date.

“Hairspray” was set to open on August 26 at the Coughlin Saunders Performing Arts Center. However, with some key cast members having to be quarantined, they’ve had to postpone the play to a later date. ASH’s theatre director, Tyler Price, said it’s disappointing, but they’re continuing with rehearsals and staying positive.

“It’s been very difficult. Rehearsals have had to be postponed and canceled and now our show will be postponed, but we’re still fighting and we’re still getting through it,” he said. “We’ve really grown closer as a family with the cast. I mean it’s going to happen and so we’re really excited for it to happen.”

Price said that right now they’re looking at opening “Hairspray” at the beginning of October, and they’ll continue with rehearsals until they can take the stage.

