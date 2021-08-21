Countdown to Kickoff: Menard Eagles

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s year two for head coach Justin Charles and the Menard Eagles as the team looks to get back to their winning ways after finishing just 3-4 a season ago.

“The team that we have this year is a really young team,” said Charles. “Everybody says that it will be great for our future, but as a coach and as a player we want to win now and are going to win now.”

For this year’s team, it’s no secret that Brayden Byers is Menard’s vocal leader. Byers is coming into his senior season following an all-district performance In 2020. He said he’s learned from the previous team captains and is ready to take charge.

“I always respected the seniors that came before me, so being able to step up into that role on offense and defense is cool,” said Byers.

Last year, Byers accounted for over 500 yards and eight touchdowns while filling in for injured quarterback Chris Canerday. However, for this season, it might be hard to find a position that Byers won’t line up at.

“He’ll probably play everywhere except for the offensive line,” said Charles. “My opinion on Brayden is he is one of the three or four best players in this area.”

Menard will also look to rely heavily on their defense again this season. In 2020, the Eagles had four games where they allowed 10 points or less, largely thanks to senior defensive tackle Cameron Kinder.

Kinder only stands at 5′9 but said he approaches each play with an underdog mentality.

“I know we don’t have the size at all, but we got the speed,” said Kinder. “We hit it every down and they not going to be able to mess with us.”

Menard begins their season Sept. 2 on the road against St. Frederick’s.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.