LC Wildcats just seven days away from season opener

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The college football season is officially on the horizon as Louisiana College will take the field for their home opener in a week.

The Wildcats played in an inter-squad scrimmage Saturday at Wildcat Field, but that will be the only familiar opponent that they will go against this season. Earlier this year, Louisiana College moved from the American Southwest Conference in Division III to the Sooner Athletic Conference in the NAIA for football.

After the scrimmage, head coach Drew Maddox said they’re finally ready to start game prep for the beginning of their new schedule.

“I’m excited to get into it,” said Maddox. “We’re just going to keep getting better. Now, we have a full week to try to get on our opponent, so we’re excited to get into that aspect of it all.”

One thing the Wildcats hope to keep the same this year will be their ability to effectively run the ball. Last season, Louisiana College ran for over 200 yards per game. They’ll look to continue that this year with a loaded backfield consisting of Markaylin Milburn and last year’s Second Team All-American selection Devin Briscoe. Coach Maddox added that freshman back, Daylon Charles, has also been impressive in camp and is pushing for more reps.

However, on the defensive side of the ball, Coach Maddox said the players haven’t had the number of reps he’s wanted them to have due to rainouts during fall camp. The coaching staff wants to see improvements with tackling as they only have one week left before the season starts.

Louisiana College will host North American University Saturday, August 28 in Pineville to begin their 2021 season. Kickoff will be at 5 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.