LSUA Cenla Economic Dashboard for August released

The following was released to us by LSUA:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - The Louisiana State University of Alexandria College of Business releases its August 2021 issue of the CENLA Economic Dashboard.

“New business growth demonstrates the strength of the central Louisiana economy,” says Dr. Randall Dupont, Dean of the LSUA College of Business. “Rapides has seen a 36% increase in the number of new businesses this year, he adds.”

Fifty new businesses were established in Rapides Parish in July, a 19% increase over June and 6% higher than July of last year. So far this year, 319 new businesses have been established in Rapides compared to 234 for the same period last year.

“Local interest in starting a business is very high,” said Dupont, who in the Spring led a 10-week business startup training initiative call LSUA Launchpad in partnership with the City of Alexandria.

Twenty-three entrepreneurs graduated from that program. Business licenses are another measure of business creation, says Dupont, and licenses are up 4% for the year in Rapides with rural areas seeing a 9% increase.

The number of new COVID-19 cases dominates the Economic Dashboard, says Dupont. However, the economic impact has not fully shown up in the data since most local data reported in July is from June activity. Consumer spending in June was mixed with five jurisdictions reporting increases in sales tax revenue and four decreases.

Rapides reported a 5.2% unemployment rate in June, up from 4.6% in May and well below the state unemployment rate of 7.4%. Central Louisiana parishes reported a 6.3% unemployment rate. Dupont says the labor market remains very challenging for employers in central Louisiana. In June there were three job openings for every two unemployed in Alexandria, while the state averaged two openings for every three unemployed.

Travel in June was consistent with May, with hotel occupancy in Avoyelles and Rapides seeing increases of 11% to 17%, respectively, over May and averaging 30% above last year’s level. Air passenger traffic at AEX continues to lead the state in terms of percentage of 2019 traffic. AEX averaged 110% of 2019 passenger travel in July, compared to 84% statewide and 80% nationally.

The CENLA Economic Dashboard is a service of the LSUA College of Business to help business and community leaders monitor the economic pulse of central Louisiana.

To view the Economic Dashboard, click here.

