New mentorship program launched for at-risk youth

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A new mentorship program recently began in Alexandria to help the at-risk youth across Central Louisiana.

The Last Adam Initiative is an after-school program that will work with kids and their families to help them develop life skills at an early age. Mentors are brought in to help with conflict resolutions and help kids realize what they want to be when they grow up.

Bryant Sanders, the founder of Last Adam Initiative, said, “We have a great team of mentors. They have a wealth of knowledge and experience, and they commit their time to make sure that we do what we are called to do.”

The program’s motto is “From Last to First,” and Sanders said it’s to make sure that they provide educational and family support so that no child is left behind.

“We realize that there is a problem in Central Louisiana, and we are here as a solution,” said Sanders. “We will help bridge that gap between the at-risk youth and their futures to let them know that they don’t have to wait until later to start living life. We want them to be the champions they are called to be right now.”

The program will officially begin on August 31 and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday after that from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will take place at their new facility located at 5305 North Blvd. in Alexandria.

Anyone interested can register on Tuesday, August 24, and Thursday, August 26 at 6 p.m.

The number to contact the Last Adam Initiative is (318) 704-2675 or to visit their website, click here.

