Two killed in Rapides parish crash

(AP Images)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by Louisiana State Police, Troop E:

Rapides Parish, La. (LSP) – On August 20, 2021, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 28 East near Azalea Lane.  This crash claimed the lives of 51-year-old Kerri E. Fiser, of Deville, and 55-year-old Toni R. Hyde, of Deville.

The initial investigation revealed a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Fiser, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 28.  For reasons still under investigation, Fiser maneuvered into the eastbound travel lanes and struck a 2012 GMC Acadia, driven by Hyde, head-on.

Fiser, who was unrestrained, sustained severe injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries. Hyde, who was restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. 

The crash remains under investigation.

