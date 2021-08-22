LSU has productive Preseason Game No. 2 on both sides of the ball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Preseason Game No. 2 for LSU was different from the first scrimmage, as the offense was able to be productive and not just be dominated by the defense.

“I thought our coaches and players did an excellent job of getting the intensity up,” said head coach Ed Orgeron. “There was a lot of enthusiasm on both sides of the ball.”

Quarterback Max Johnson completed 11-of-19 passes for 125 yards and touchdown, while true freshman Garrett Nussmeier was 18-of-32 for 308 yards and three touchdowns.

Running backs Ty Davis-Price and John Emery did not scrimmage.

Josh Williams led all running backs with 66 yards on seven carries and a touchdown. True freshman Armani Goodwin had 25 yards on six carries and Corey Kiner finished with 15 yards on five attempts.

Devonta Lee led the wide receivers with 85 yards on five receptions, including a spectacular catch along the sidelines to extend a drive. Malik Nabers caught four passes for 79 yards and a touchdown. Deion Smith had three catches for 67 yards and a touchdown.

Safety Jay Ward led the defense with eight tackles. Defensive lineman Maason Smith had three sacks and linebacker Zavier Carter added a pair of sacks.

