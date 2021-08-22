Manitou Springs Mustangs ready to Defend 2A State Title

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Mustangs are ready to defend their title after last year’s magical run. Manitou Springs won the 2A spring football state championship after a goal-line stand in double OT. It was their first state title in football since 1990. The team lost a couple key players from last year’s squad, but the current upperclassmen are confident about their ability to make another deep run.

“It was insane. I feel like that was the ultimate goal for us. Like most teams obviously, but to actually be the ones to win it all. I can’t even explain it. It’s a small community, everybody knows everybody, so it’s just a big party for everybody” said Mustang junior running back Tyler Maloney.

Manitou Springs opens the season against Rye, August 28th.

