Off-duty New Orleans police officer killed in southwest Houston

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An NOPD officer was fatally shot in Houston early this afternoon.

During a news conference, the Houston police chief says the officer is one of the two men who were shot at a restaurant just before 5:30 p.m.

During a news conference, the Houston police chief says the officer is one of the two men who were shot at a restaurant just before 5:30 p.m.

Preliminary reports suggest two suspects came to the restaurant patio with guns drawn to rob the group the two men were with and shot.

Houston police tweeted out photos of the two men wanted in the shooting. They’re described as two black men who left the scene in a silver or gray Nissan Altima.

Houston police tweeted out photos of the two men wanted in the shooting. They're described as two black men who left the scene in a silver or gray Nissan Altima.



Please call HPD Homicide 713-308-3600 with info or give tip for reward to @CrimeStopHOU https://t.co/Xatung6LDN pic.twitter.com/jBFhsK82yC — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 22, 2021

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson released a statement regarding the fallen officer: “We have been made aware of this incident. We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident. I want the thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner for his strong words of support tonight. I would also ask that you pray for the NOPD family as we begin to understand the enormous loss we have suffered. At this point, we will not be identifying the fallen officer and we ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this terrible time.”

#NOPDNews has suffered a loss today. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident.

I want to thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner for his strong words of support tonight. 1/2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 22, 2021

I would also ask that you pray for the NOPD family as we begin to understand the enormous loss we have suffered.

At this point, we will not be identifying the fallen officer and we ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this terrible time. 2/2 — NOPD (@NOPDNews) August 22, 2021

Mayor Cantrell also gave a statement via Twitter: "My condolences go out to the family of our fallen officer and the NOPD team during this difficult time."

My condolences go out to the family of our fallen officer and the NOPD team during this difficult time.🙏🙏 https://t.co/YZFHC7wAih — Mayor LaToya Cantrell (@mayorcantrell) August 22, 2021

