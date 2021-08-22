Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, LA (LSP) - A woman from Plaucheville was killed in a two-vehicle crash on August 22 at 11 a.m.

State Police said Brandy R. Hairford, 44, of Plaucheville, was driving a 2006 Ford Fusion southbound on Louisiana Highway 1179. For reasons still under investigation, Hairford crossed the center lines into the northbound travel lane and struck a 2013 Dodge Durango head-on.

Hairford, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. The driver of the Durango, who also was unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital to be treated. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.

While not all crashes are survivable, proper use of seat belts can greatly decrease an occupant’s chance of death and may greatly reduce the extent of the injury. Always ensuring every occupant is properly restrained can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 36 fatalities.

