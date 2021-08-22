Advertisement

Southern holds open scrimmage in A.W. Mumford Stadium with fans in attendance

Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (8)
Southern quarterback Ladarius Skelton (8)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern Jaguars held an open scrimmage in A.W. Mumford Stadium for the fans and media on Saturday, August 21.

The workout was part of the Jaguars’ “Fan Fest,” as Southern is two weeks away from its season opener at Troy.

On the first day of camp, senior quarterback Ladarius Skelton said he spent the offseason trying to improve as a pocket passer. So far, his teammates have noticed the change.

