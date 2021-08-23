82 electric vehicle charging stations coming to Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 20 government agencies, universities and electric utilities in Louisiana soon will be getting electric vehicle charging stations worth more than $1.7 million.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the Department of Environmental Quality is awarding grants to 26 entities for 82 charging stations, using money from the state’s $19.8 million share of an almost $3 billion settlement between the U.S. Justice Department and Volkswagen over violations of the Clean Air Act.

Almost $12 million of Louisiana’s share of the 2016 settlement was used to replace 351 diesel engine buses owned by 16 school boards.

Another $7.3 million was given to state agencies to replace old diesel equipment and vehicles.

