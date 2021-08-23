Advertisement

82 electric vehicle charging stations coming to Louisiana

This photo provided by Audi shows the automaker's new all-electric production car, the 2022...
This photo provided by Audi shows the automaker's new all-electric production car, the 2022 e-tron GT, charging up at one of many public charging stations.(Hendryk Meyer | Courtesy of Audi via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — More than 20 government agencies, universities and electric utilities in Louisiana soon will be getting electric vehicle charging stations worth more than $1.7 million.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the Department of Environmental Quality is awarding grants to 26 entities for 82 charging stations, using money from the state’s $19.8 million share of an almost $3 billion settlement between the U.S. Justice Department and Volkswagen over violations of the Clean Air Act.

Almost $12 million of Louisiana’s share of the 2016 settlement was used to replace 351 diesel engine buses owned by 16 school boards.

Another $7.3 million was given to state agencies to replace old diesel equipment and vehicles.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Rapides parish crash
Cleco investigating power grid fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Cleco power grid catches fire
Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson struggles with his composure Sunday (Aug. 22) as he...
‘We lost a good one’

Latest News

Louisiana borrowing to build new women’s prison after flood
Alexandria Rotary Club goes virtual after COVID-19 exposure
Alexandria Rotary Club goes virtual after COVID-19 exposure
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Brennan Flory, recently received the honor of United States...
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy receives national honor after saving woman from house fire