Advertisement

Alexandria Rotary Club goes virtual after COVID-19 exposure

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria business club is going virtual after COVID exposure among staff at city hall.

The Alexandria Rotary Club is now meeting by Zoom meetings at least until August 31.

They made the decision after the City of Alexandria announced some of the maintenance staff was exposed to COVID-19. They said this will allow the city to properly sanitize its facilities.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Rapides parish crash
Cleco investigating power grid fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Cleco power grid catches fire
Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson struggles with his composure Sunday (Aug. 22) as he...
‘We lost a good one’

Latest News

Alexandria Rotary Club goes virtual after COVID-19 exposure
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Brennan Flory, recently received the honor of United States...
Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy receives national honor after saving woman from house fire
Celise Harper
Celise Harper
Stephanie Fox
Stephanie Fox