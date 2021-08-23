Alexandria Rotary Club goes virtual after COVID-19 exposure

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria business club is going virtual after COVID exposure among staff at city hall.

The Alexandria Rotary Club is now meeting by Zoom meetings at least until August 31.

They made the decision after the City of Alexandria announced some of the maintenance staff was exposed to COVID-19. They said this will allow the city to properly sanitize its facilities.

