“Big Boy” steam engine stops in Bunkie

BUNKIE La. (KALB) - The Pacific Union Railroad’s 4014 Big Boy steam locomotive stopped in Bunkie on Monday, August 23.

Weighing in at over 1.2 million pounds, the Big Boy is currently the largest operating steam locomotive in the world.

Union Pacific made 25 Big Boys in 1941. Of those, seven are displayed in museums, and the 4014 is the only one still riding the rails. The 4014 logged over a million miles before it was retired in 1961.

It was restored by Union Pacific in 2019 for the 150th anniversary of the completion of the transcontinental railway. Now, the steam engine is touring again, this time through ten states before returning to Union Pacific’s steam shop in Wyoming.

“The train was rebuilt in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and they decided they would run it through ten different states. Bunkie was one of the fortunate ones to have it stop. It doesn’t stop in every city,” said retired Union Pacific employee Bill Larsen.

Bunkie is a town that was formed around a train depot in the late 1800′s.

“That’s how Bunkie really got started. It’s got a big history right here with the railroad track and that’s how Bunkie was built more or less with the railroad track,” said Bunkie Mayor Bruce Coulon.

Roughly 5,000 people gathered to see the Big Boy make its stop in Bunkie. The train is scheduled to stop in Natchitoches and Shreveport next.

