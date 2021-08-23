Boyce Police: 3 suspects arrested following alleged beating

BOYCE, La. (BPD) - According to the Boyce Police Department, three suspects were arrested following a complaint of an alleged beating.

The victim told law enforcement at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria that he was beaten to the point of vomiting and his money and phone were allegedly taken. The victim became unconscious at the hospital but once he regained consciousness, released the names of his alleged attackers.

Michael Layssard, 24, Jay’ilon Smith, 18 and a juvenile were arrested for first degree robbery, second degree battery and criminal conspiracy. The two adults were sent to Detention 1.

