Cleco power grid catches fire

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Approximately 1,800 people in Pineville lost power Sunday afternoon after a Cleco power grid caught on fire.

The fire happened around 6:50 p.m. near Donahue Ferry Road and Edgewood Drive. First responders blocked off a part of Edgewood Drive as they worked to contain the fire.

A Cleco representative said they are working to restore everyone’s power, and they hope to have the electricity up and running within the next hour (8:00 p.m.).

Cleco does not know the cause of the fire but says it’s under investigation.

