Countdown to Kickoff: Rosepine Eagles

ROSEPINE, La. (KALB) - The Rosepine Eagles are looking to soar in the 2021 football season after finishing second in their district in 2020.

“Every day we are starting to catch our stride a little better,” Brad Ducote, the head coach, said. “We started out a little slow [but] each day we get more and more crisp.”

In 2020, Rosepine’s season came to a finish in the second round of the playoffs after losing to Loreauville.

“Everyone is going to say we’re going to the dome, but we’re going to the dome,” Ethan Frey, Rosepine’s starting quarterback, said. “We are out here every day putting work in.”

Rosepine does have the athletes to help them make a deep run in the playoffs. Frey will return for his senior season, and the LSU baseball commit threw for 1,577 passing yards and 13 passing touchdowns last season.

Another key player this season will be Grant Ducote, Rosepine’s running back. Ducote recently received all-state honors (Class 2A honorable mention), an achievement his father Brad Ducote (Rosepine’s head coach) can smile about.

“It got its good points, and sometimes it’s bad points,” Brad Ducote said when asked about how it feels to coach his son. “But the good moments outweigh the bad [moments] by a lot.”

“He’s different on me out here than he is at the house,” Grant Ducote said. “But I like it.”

Brad and Grant Ducote, along with the rest of the Eagles, are coming to make their mark on the 2021 season. Rosepine kicks off the season on Sept. 3 against Oberlin.

