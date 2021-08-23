COVID-19 patients in Mississippi must isolate or potentially face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) – Residents in Mississippi who test positive for COVID-19 must self-isolate for 10 days or potentially face up to five years in prison.

According to WLBT, the mandate was issued by health officials Friday as the number of infections continues to grow throughout the state.

The order states that individuals must remain at home or in an “appropriate residential location” for 10 days from the onset of the illness or 10 days from the date of the positive test for those who are asymptomatic.

People who fail to do so could be charged with a misdemeanor and, if convicted, could be punished with a fine of $500, six months’ imprisonment, or both.

A patient who fails to quarantine could face a felony charge carrying a fine of up to $5,000, five years in prison, or both, if their behavior results in someone getting a life-threatening illness.

Negative test results are not required to end the isolation at the end of the 10 days, but those quarantined must be fever-free for at least 24 hours and show improvement in other symptoms.

Here’s a look at the official order:

