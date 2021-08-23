Advertisement

Dr. Holcombe discusses FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
(KALB) - The U.S. has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, potentially boosting public confidence in the shots and instantly opening the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health joined us on Live at Five to discuss this development.

