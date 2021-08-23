Dr. Holcombe discusses FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

(KALB) - The U.S. has given full approval to Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, potentially boosting public confidence in the shots and instantly opening the way for more universities, companies and local governments to make vaccinations mandatory. Dr. David Holcombe with the Office of Public Health joined us on Live at Five to discuss this development.

