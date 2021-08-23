Advertisement

Former Demon Hubbard signs with defending Super Bowl champion Bucs

Former Northwestern State offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard
Former Northwestern State offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard(Credit: Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
The following was provided to us by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Former Northwestern State offensive tackle Jonathan Hubbard will have a chance to continue his football career in the only state he has called home as a pro.

After being released by the Miami Dolphins on Aug. 17, Hubbard signed Monday, August 23 with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Hubbard played in Miami’s preseason opener at Chicago, seeing one snap on special teams.

Hubbard spent the 2020 season on the Dolphins’ practice squad after signing as an undrafted free agent with Miami.

A 6-foot-4, 313-pounder from Kilgore, Texas, Hubbard lettered four years with the Demons from 2016-19, starting 11 games. During his career, Hubbard started 27 games, including 21 in his final two seasons.

Hubbard was part of a Demon offensive line that allowed NSU to establish a litany of school records, including consecutive seasons (2018-19) in which the Demons rewrote the school single-season passing yardage mark.

In his 11 games as a senior, Hubbard helped anchor an offensive line that allowed a sack on just 3.9 percent of its 517 pass attempts.

Tampa Bay has one preseason game remaining, a 7 p.m. matchup at Houston on Saturday.

