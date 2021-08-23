Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy receives national honor after saving woman from house fire

GRANT PARISH, La. (KALB) - Grant Parish Sheriff’s Deputy, Brennan Flory, recently received the honor of United States Deputy of the Year after an act of bravery while on duty.

On April 19, 2020, Deputy Flory was stopped by a passing motorist who told him of a building on fire north of Pollock, Louisiana. When he arrived on the scene, Flory couldn’t believe how large the house fire was.

“When I drove up, I saw the fire coming from the residence, and it was fully engulfed,” said Flory.

GPSO Deputy saves woman from house fire. (KALB)

Shown above is what Deputy Flory saw. As the fire continued to spread, he didn’t think there would be any survivors.

“I knew if anybody was in the house, they more than likely weren’t with us anymore,” said Flory. “I checked around the residence, and we were able to hear somebody screaming from the front area.”

Those screams came from Denise Brooks, who was the only one in the house. When Flory heard her, he raced into the flames to pull her out. Brooks was then rushed to the hospital with 3rd-degree burns on 80% of her body. She remained in a coma for the next month before she finally learned that Deputy Flory had saved her life.

“I owe him my life,” Brooks said. “There’s no way you can ever repay somebody for the gift of living. I have seven children and six grandchildren. I have a lot to live for so I’m blessed.”

On August 19, 2021, 16 months after the fire, Brooks and her parents were finally able to meet Deputy Flory in person for the first time to say how thankful they are for his heroic actions. Brooks even gave Deputy Flory a pin to wear.

“You can’t give anything that means more than what he did,” said Brooks’ mom, Catherine Deroche.

Brooks’ dad, Bobby Deroche, gave Deputy Flory a big hug to show how grateful the family is that Flory was around that day.

“It’s probably a parent’s worst nightmare to find out that one of their children is going through anything like this,” said Bobby Deroche. “There are no words that can express my thanks for him finding her and pulling her out that building.”

Deputy Flory’s bravery will always be remembered and is now honored across the country. He is not only the first deputy from Grant Parish to receive U.S. Deputy of the Year honors, but the first from Louisiana.

“For me to come from Grant Parish is a big accomplishment, especially from Cenla or even Louisiana,” said Deputy Flory.

Last year, the American Police Hall of Fame even chose Flory as the recipient of a Life-Saving Award for rescuing Brooks from the fire.

