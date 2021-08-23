Advertisement

Louisiana borrowing to build new women’s prison after flood

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will borrow up to $46 million to help cover the costs of building a new women’s prison to replace facilities damaged five years ago in heavy flooding that ravaged the Baton Rouge region.

The State Bond Commission agreed without objection to the borrowing plan submitted by the state corrections department. That combines with other federal and state financing to pay for the full $114 million cost of the new facility.

Construction on the new women’s prison in St. Gabriel is expected to begin in September. The work is expected to be completed by October 2023.

