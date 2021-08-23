LSU to forgive more than $7 million in student debt since spring 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - Utilizing allocations from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, LSU has erased more than $7 million in student debt, from spring 2020 to present. Including this round of debt relief, LSU has provided more than $25 million in relief funds to students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” said LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles. “We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits. Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

Around 4,000 LSU students will be provided with some form of debt relief through this latest initiative.

Students who qualify for the debt relief will receive communication from Financial Aid & Scholarships in the Office of Enrollment Management with more details. The debt forgiveness applies to students with balances owed directly to LSU.

For more information, contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at covidrelief@lsu.edu.

