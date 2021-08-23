Advertisement

LSU to forgive more than $7 million in student debt since spring 2020

Around 4,000 LSU students will be provided with some form of debt relief through this latest...
Around 4,000 LSU students will be provided with some form of debt relief through this latest initiative.(AP Images)
By LSU
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:40 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - Utilizing allocations from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, LSU has erased more than $7 million in student debt, from spring 2020 to present. Including this round of debt relief, LSU has provided more than $25 million in relief funds to students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” said LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles. “We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits. Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

Around 4,000 LSU students will be provided with some form of debt relief through this latest initiative.

Students who qualify for the debt relief will receive communication from Financial Aid & Scholarships in the Office of Enrollment Management with more details. The debt forgiveness applies to students with balances owed directly to LSU.

For more information, contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at covidrelief@lsu.edu.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 LSU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Rapides parish crash
Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
Cleco investigating power grid fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Cleco power grid catches fire
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson struggles with his composure Sunday (Aug. 22) as he...
‘We lost a good one’

Latest News

Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's Jambalaya Forecast
Previewing ASH and Pineville
Previewing Menard, Buckeye and Northwood
Cleco investigating power grid fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Cleco power grid catches fire