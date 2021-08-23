Previewing Menard, Buckeye and Northwood ahead of high school football season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Sportsnite crew is spotlighting the local high school football teams and is getting fans ready for the start of the season.

Menard is heading into the 2021 season looking to improve from their 3-4 record last year. The Eagles lost in the first round of the playoffs, but they feel more confident this year under second-year head coach Justin Charles. Menard has high expectations despite having a roster filled with underclassmen.

“The team that we have this year is a really young team,” said Charles. “Everybody says that it will be great for our future, but as a coach and as a player we want to win now and are going to win now.”

Menard will rely on senior Brayden Byers this year on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. Coach Charles said fans can look forward to seeing Byers play every position on the field except for the offensive line. Menard begins their season on September 2 on the road against St. Frederick’s.

In Class 3A, the Buckeye Panthers are looking to have a turnaround season after going winless in 2020. Buckeye went 0-7 and faced many challenges as COVID-19 caused several games to be canceled.

“We are excited to get started,” said Buckeye’s coach Jonathan Landry. “Every day that we can come out here is a blessing. We just take it day by day and approach every week to win.”

Buckeye opens the season with a non-district game on September 3 on the road against Block.

The Northwood-Lena Gators are looking for a fresh start this season in Class 1A with first-year head coach Tommy Moore. The Gators went just 1-6 last season and lost by one possession in the first round of the playoffs.

Coach Moore is hoping to lead Northwood to their first winning season since 2006.

“We’ve been in the weight room all summer, and it’s time to get the football and stuff going,” said Moore. “The kids are very excited, so we are looking forward to working with them and helping them grow as football players.”

Northwood-Lena opens the season on September 3 on the road against Ringgold.

