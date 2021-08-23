Advertisement

Shipping crisis could impact your holiday shopping

The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a...
The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a shortage of products, which means fewer choices and higher costs.(Canva/Minerva Studio)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – It’s only August, but you may want to get an early start on holiday shopping and expect to cough up a little extra dough for gifts this year.

The shipping crisis is getting worse, and it could mean higher prices for shoppers and retailers.

The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a shortage of products, which means fewer choices and higher costs.

Most recently, a China terminal shut down because of a positive COVID-19 case, causing bottlenecks and delays for other shipping lines.

There’s also a truck driver shortage in the U.S. and U.K. As a result, air terminals are also receiving excessive freight.

U.S. airports, like Chicago, have delays up to two weeks to collect that cargo.

The CEO of Adidas is already saying the company won’t be able to meet the strong demand in the second half of this year.

Some companies are moving productions to other areas but are still seeing delays.

Copyright 2021 via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Rapides parish crash
Cleco investigating power grid fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Cleco power grid catches fire
Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson struggles with his composure Sunday (Aug. 22) as he...
‘We lost a good one’

Latest News

Taliban fighters patrol in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent al-Qaida
Alexandria Rotary Club goes virtual after COVID-19 exposure
Alexandria Rotary Club goes virtual after COVID-19 exposure
Evacuations continue in California's Caldor Fire which remains 0% contained
California firefighters battle a dozen large wildfires
FILE - In this Aug. 17, 2019, file photo, Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in...
Proud Boys leader who burned BLM flag gets 5 months in jail