Sportsnite crew previews ASH, Pineville in Class 5A

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Spotsnite crew previewed the two Class 5A schools in Central Louisiana ahead of the start of the high school football season in just two weeks,

The ASH Trojans are looking to build off a historic 2020 season that saw them go all the way to the Class 5A State Championship before falling to Acadiana 35-34. Despite losing talent from last year’s team, the Trojans reloaded their roster and are looking for another run at the championship game.

ASH’s head coach, Thomas Bachman, said, “We’ve got a long way to go, but I’m trying to stress to the boys to just keep showing up and keep improving. Where we are today is not anywhere near where we need to be by the time we play game one or where we need to be as the season progresses. We know that they’ll show up and put in the work.”

ASH opens up the regular season on September 3 at home against Ferriday.

Across the river in Pineville, the Rebels are beginning year one of the Bryant Bell era. Coach Bell was hired earlier in the year and becomes the fourth head coach for Pineville over the last six seasons.

Bryant will be looking to lead the Rebels to their first winning season since 2006.

“What I’m trying to bring is just stability to the program,” said Bell. “We’re not chasing any other team and not trying to be any other team. We’re just trying to be the best Pineville Rebels that we can be.”

Pineville begins their season on September 3 on the road against Sulphur.

