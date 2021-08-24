Advertisement

2 from Pineville arrested in child abuse case

Left to Right: Robin Nicole Clark & Benjamin Clark IV
Left to Right: Robin Nicole Clark & Benjamin Clark IV(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Two individuals from Pineville have been arrested in a child abuse case conducted by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On July 28, RPSO said they responded to a local hospital to a report of alleged child abuse. They said the victim had multiple traumas and had been hospitalized several times. Due to the recent injuries, the victim was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport for additional treatment.

During their investigation, RPSO said they identified 33-year-old Robin Nicole Clark and 27-year-old Benjamin Clark IV as suspects. On August 20, they were both taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center for one count each of attempted first-degree murder. Their bonds were set for $100,000 each. Both posted bond and were released later that same day.

RPSO said the investigation is still ongoing.

