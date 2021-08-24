Advertisement

Boyce Police seeking suspect considered armed and dangerous

Jason Lynn Reynolds
Jason Lynn Reynolds(Boyce Police Department)
By Boyce Police
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BOYCE, La. (BPD) - The Boyce Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Jason Lynn Reynolds, 45, who is wanted in connection to a vehicle theft at the Boyce Recreation Center on Tuesday.

The suspect was identified from a photograph shared with the public taken at the center. The vehicle stolen was recovered in Alexandria, but the firearm is still missing.

Boyce Police said to consider Reynolds armed and dangerous, and that he works in the Alexandria area.

Reynolds is also wanted on felony charges through the Crowley Police Department.

If you have any information on Reynolds’ location, you are asked to contact local law enforcement agencies.

