‘I gotta do what I gotta do,’ Who Dats roll up their sleeves, flash vax cards for first home game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Who Dats were ready for the first home game of the season, although it was a very different start to the season.

Who Dats had to prove they were either vaccinated or had a negative PCR test to get inside the dome.

While most were happy with the regulations, though there were some growing pains.

“I can’t wait to be in the environment and hear the Who Dat Nation go insane,” said Jason Richardson.

“I’m ready for the experience, I’m ready for the experience,” said Le’andre Cole.

Saints season is getting underway and Who Dats brought their black and gold spirit with it.

But before that, fans were required to show proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test to get inside the 100 percent capacity Caesar’s Superdome, masks required of everyone.

“We all wanna go to the game we want to see it and those are the rules your mayor put in place, so I gotta do what I gotta do,” said Richardson.

“I prefer it because it’s safe to me, why would you not want to wear a mask and protect the people around you, it’s not about you, it’s selfish not to wear a mask in my opinion,” said another fan.

Even the mother of wide receiver Easop Winston Jr. says coming to watch her son play pro-ball, she couldn’t be more proud he’s a Saint.

“I think it’s great my son is fully vaccinated. I have my proof with me so we want to keep everyone safe right,” said Renee Winston.

Who Dats without a vaccine card—no worries. There were plenty of opportunities to take advantage of a mobile vaccination site.

“We wanted to come to the game and paid for our tickets and why not,” said Doris Hutchins.

“I’m feeling good. This came about when we were in the house. I have tickets to the Saints game. I was like, cool, the only catch is you have to get vaccinated, so he tricked me into getting it. So we’re gonna go through with it,” said Aquinas Steib.

Regardless of the incentive, they’re encouraging others to stay safe and get vaccinated.

“Look man, I got two of them they didn’t hurt, I’m still here so I got mine back in April, I don’t have a third arm or nothing you’ll be all right,” said Calvin Rhines.

Those checking proof at the gate did have to turn away some people because they did not have proof.

So for those hoping to skirt the rules a little bit, they were very strict on checking those vaccine cards and tests.

