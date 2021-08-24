Louisiana receiving water system applications for grants

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has received nearly 200 applications so far from community water systems seeking a share of $300 million in federal coronavirus aid that state lawmakers earmarked for improvements to public water and sewage systems.

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne provided an update on the program Monday. His office is accepting the applications and will make recommendations to lawmakers about which ones they should approve.

The grant application period opened Aug. 1 and continues until Sept. 24. Dardenne said Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration will make recommendations to lawmakers about the applications by Nov. 8.

Lawmakers on the joint House and Senate budget committee will decide which projects get financing.

