Ochsner Health requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner Health is requiring all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 29, the hospital system announced Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Officials with the health system said they are implementing the requirement for all physicians, providers and employees now that Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has received full approval from the the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The hospital system says 69% of its employees are already vaccinated.

“Healthcare workers have experienced unbelievable challenges and sacrificed so much over the last 18 months to keep our patients and community safe. We owe them a debt of gratitude, and more than that, we owe them meaningful action,” said Warner Thomas, President and CEO, Ochsner Health. “This policy is the right thing to do to protect our employees, their families, and our patients.”

“Ochsner cares for physically vulnerable people, and we have an ethical obligation to protect them from COVID-19,” said Dr. Robert Hart, Chief Medical Officer, Ochsner Health. “As we are in the midst of another surge due to the Delta variant, we need to stop this virus in its tracks. Vaccination is the only way, and as healthcare providers, it is our responsibility to lead by example, while protecting our employees and our patients from the spread of this highly contagious Delta variant.”

The mandate applies to clinical and corporate full-time and part-time workers at Ochsner Health owned facilities.

All of Ochsner Health’s vendors, medical and allied health students, contract employees, PRN, agency nurses and volunteers will also be required to demonstrate proof of vaccination before rounding or working at one of its campuses.

“Over 163 million Americans have been fully vaccinated and more than 4.91 billion vaccine doses have been administered around the world, and the data continue to show that the vaccines are safe and effective,” Ochsner officials said.

