OLPS briefly on lockdown; APD says area cleared

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 received word that Our Lady of Prompt Succor School was on a soft lockdown around noon on Tuesday.

We reached out to the city and we were told that APD received a report of possible shots fired in the vicinity of Monroe and Roberts Streets.

Officers investigated the situation, found no evidence of a shooting and cleared the area.

