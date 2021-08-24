OLPS briefly on lockdown; APD says area cleared
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - News Channel 5 received word that Our Lady of Prompt Succor School was on a soft lockdown around noon on Tuesday.
We reached out to the city and we were told that APD received a report of possible shots fired in the vicinity of Monroe and Roberts Streets.
Officers investigated the situation, found no evidence of a shooting and cleared the area.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.