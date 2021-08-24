Advertisement

RPSB bus issues resolved for some, still a problem for most

School buses are still a major issue for parents in Rapides Parish.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Bus issues continue for many parents in Rapides Parish, yet some are luckier than others.

One local parent, Melissa Brouillette, said the issues surrounding her child’s bus route have now been solved.

“The bus comes at 7:05, we’re out there, everything is great at this point,” said Brouillette. “So, I’m happy now but I couldn’t say that not too long ago. So, I’m thankful I’m one of the parents that probably is a little happier than some.”

LeRon Baptiste, the director of transportation for the Rapides Parish School Board, said conditions have improved organizing bus routes and his office has been getting fewer calls from parents.

“We’re going out actively into schools and talking to the drivers and administrators, to see what the best solutions for those particular schools are going to be,” said Baptiste. “We’ve seen a lot of success from it and will continue to do that until we get rid of the general problems and that is the ultimate goal.”

Baptiste also told us the school board remains focused on ensuring every student who needs bus transportation, has it.

For more information about the RPSB bus issues:

To find information about your child’s bus route CLICK HERE.

