Sony drops ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ teaser trailer
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KALB) - After what feels like the most extended wait ever, Sony Pictures Entertainment has finally dropped a teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Sony released this description alongside the trailer:
“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”
The film is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.
