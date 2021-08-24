Advertisement

Sony drops 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' teaser trailer

Marvel logo
Marvel logo(Source: Associated Press)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 23, 2021
(KALB) - After what feels like the most extended wait ever, Sony Pictures Entertainment has finally dropped a teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Sony released this description alongside the trailer:

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

The film is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

