Sony drops ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ teaser trailer

(KALB) - After what feels like the most extended wait ever, Sony Pictures Entertainment has finally dropped a teaser trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Sony released this description alongside the trailer:

“For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.”

The film is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.