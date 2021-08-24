Advertisement

Southern University requiring masks inside A.W. Mumford Stadium

By Perry Robinson
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Fans attending events including football games and concert’s inside Southern University’s A.W. Mumford Stadium will be required to wear masks at all times, except when eating or drinking.

Officials say fans who have seats in the pressbox or fieldhouse, which is considered indoor seating, will have to show proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19 in addition to wearing masks.

“We remain flexible, while navigating during the coronavirus pandemic. We will continue to follow NCAA, SWAC, University and city/state government guidelines to ensure the safest environment possible,” Officials with Southern University said Tuesday, Aug. 24.

Southern University’s announcement comes the same day LSU announced it will require fans to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.

