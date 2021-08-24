Students head back to class at LSUA, required to get COVID-19 vaccine by next semester

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - LSUA students went back to campus Monday, August 23 for the first full day of classes.

LSUA is not currently requiring proof of a COVID-19 vaccine, or a negative test, to get on campus. However, now that the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine has received full FDA approval, LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil tells KALB, students will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine by next semester.

The health center on campus is currently offering the Moderna vaccine free of charge to anyone, including the general public. Testing is also available.

The university is encouraging vaccinations by offering $100 gift cards for students who get the vaccine offered by Governor John Bel Edwards’ office. LSUA is also offering prizes students will be eligible for if they get vaccinated.

In addition, all classrooms will be sanitized at night, students have the option of filling out a COVID-19 symptom tracker before heading to campus, and all bathrooms are moving toward touchless options.

Dr. Coreil tells KALB, masks are required inside classrooms, along with social distancing, so that campus can remain open and students can continue learning face-to-face.

“Now that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA, starting with our next registration cycle, we will require the vaccine as we do other vaccines for health benefits and the students. So it’s going to be added to the schedule of vaccines that you are required to have. We want to keep the campus open, we don’t want to have an outbreak where we have to go back to all virtual. That would not be something good for our students,” said LSUA Chancellor Dr. Paul Coreil.

Students also agree and say they’d prefer to learn in the classroom.

“It’s just a better environment to be in the classroom, to interact with professors better, so I think that’s why face to face classes are very, very important for us,” said LSUA Seniors, Manal Elghari and Randi Graser.

The university is currently doing an updated survey to see how many students are have been vaccinated so far. Over 70 percent of faculty and staff have received the vaccine.

You can learn more about LSUA’s COVID-19 Response Plan by visiting here.

