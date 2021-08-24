Winston produces statement game in fight to be starting QB

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jameis Winston made quite a statement in his push to be QB1 for the Saints.

In the first half, Winston went 9-of-10 passing, for a 123 yards, with two touchdown passes. On the receiving end of both Winston TD passes, Marquez Callaway.

It only took the Saints less than three minutes to find the end zone in the first half. Winston connected on a deep-ball to Callaway for a 43-yard touchdown.

Jameis Winston hits Marquez Callaway in double-coverage for a 43-yard TD. #Saints 7-0pic.twitter.com/YJC0dL4OUL — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 24, 2021

The Jaguars were called for pass interference on the play, but Callaway still pulled in the pass to make it 7-0.

Goodness, what a catch by Marquez Callaway 👀👀. #Saints pic.twitter.com/7a3ywKYT75 — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) August 24, 2021

The Winston-Callaway connection continued to frustrate the Jags in the first half. Winston hit the second-year Saint for a 29-yard TD in the corner of the end zone. That doubled the Saints advantage, 14-0.

Taysom Hill relieved Winston after the second Callaway touchdown.

