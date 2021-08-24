Advertisement

Winston TDs highlight Saints’ 23-21 preseason win over Jags

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) reacts after throwing a touchdown pass in the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in New Orleans, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021.(Derick Hingle | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jameis Winston passed for touchdowns of 43 and 29 yards to Marquez Callaway, and the New Orleans Saints defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-21 in a preseason game.

Winston completed nine of 10 passes for 123 yards without an interception. The performance bolsters his candidacy to succeed Drew Brees as the Saints’ new starter.

Taysom Hill passed for 138 yards and a touchdown for New Orleans.

No. 1 overall draft choice Trevor Lawrence completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards for Jacksonville.

Incumbent Jags starter Gardner Minshew was 13 of 21 for 149 yards and an interception.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in Rapides parish crash
Cleco investigating power grid fire that happened Sunday afternoon.
Cleco power grid catches fire
Plaucheville woman killed in Avoyelles Parish crash
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson struggles with his composure Sunday (Aug. 22) as he...
‘We lost a good one’

Latest News

Ethan Frey and Grant Ducote in the backfield before the snap.
Countdown to Kickoff: Rosepine Eagles
Countdown to Kickoff: Rosepine Eagles
Superdome and COVID restrictions
‘I gotta do what I gotta do,’ Who Dats roll up their sleeves, flash vax cards for first home game
Superdome and COVID restrictions
Superdome and COVID restrictions