Winter Fete 2021 scheduled for Dec 9-12

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has set the time for Winter Fete 2021: December 9-12.

On Tuesday, August 24, the council stated that the city can now start entering into contracts with bands, entertainment and venders for Winter Fete, but no groups have been invited to come yet.

The event is expected to cost $250,000. The council agreed to spend $200,000 and then get as many sponsors as possible for it.

The council also expressed that the event could still end up being canceled in the future due to the rise of COVID-19.

