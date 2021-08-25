Advertisement

City council approves pay increases for Alexandria Fire Department

Over the last few months, the Alexandria Fire and Police Department have each agreed upon a new contract that will provide pay increases to the base salaries.(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:19 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Over the last few months, the Alexandria Fire and Police Department have each agreed upon a new contract with Mayor Jeff Hall that will provide pay increases to their base salaries.

On July 13, the council voted “yes” to the city’s agreement with the police union on a pay increase for the police department. On Tuesday, the council did the same for the fire department.

The new agreement raises base pay for the fire department from $24,000 a year to $30,750 with additional increases each year. Base pay will increase to $32,000 annually in the third year of the contract.

Mayor Hall said getting the contracts approved is important to give the officers and firefighters the raises they deserve.

“By all means, we want to do everything we can to enhance, improve and have the best people doing what they do with public safety,” said Mayor Hall. “We think this means a whole lot for the community that we continue to have excellent fire ratings.”

This is the first base pay raise for the fire department since 2008.

