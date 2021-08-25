Countdown to Kickoff: Marksville Tigers

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - The start of the high school football season is just over a week away, and there may not be a school more hungry to take the field than the Marksville Tigers.

The 2020 season started off promising for Marksville but quickly turned to heartbreak. Their season abruptly came to an end when their playoff game against Green Oaks was canceled due to COVID-19.

“That was tough,” said Marksville head coach J.T. Dunbar. “I thought we went through the entire season unscathed in terms of COVID-19, just to not be able to play that playoff game. That was meaningful especially for our seniors.”

This year’s team is now carrying a chip on their shoulder as they look to honor the 2020 seniors by finishing what they started.

“We’re ready and fired up to play,” said Marksville running back Omarion Ford. “We want to make it to the playoffs and go deep in it.”

The Tigers have been known for their high-tempo offense in the past, but after losing their leading scorer from a year ago, they’ll rely more on physicality and controlling the clock. This starts at the line of scrimmage with senior lineman Dcorian Nelson leading the charge.

“I just like to lead my teammates and let them know to take it one play at a time and bring their all,” said Nelson.

Coach Dunbar has had high praise for Nelson throughout camp so far because of his work ethic and leadership for the younger players.

“The biggest thing about him is he never misses a workout,” said Dunbar. “He’s a joy to coach to go along with the talent and his explosiveness that he gives us on the field.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Ford will look to be a driving force for the Tigers this year. Ford has put in the work during the offseason by adding more size and strength. He’s aiming for 1,000 yards on the ground this year as he hopes to lead Marksville on another run at a district title.

“Everyone can expect big things,” said Ford. “We will have a lot of yards and will just body people.”

The Tigers open the season on September 3 on the road against Bunkie.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.