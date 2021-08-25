Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve case of man killed in backyard while barbecuing

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help in solving a case from 2020.

On Dec. 22, 2020, the Alexandria Police Department received a call shortly before 6 p.m. about a man down in his yard in the 3900 block of Clinton Street. It was 50-year-old Cedric Chatman.

“They located Mr. Chatman in his yard and believe at this time that he was barbecuing for his family when he was shot,” said Sgt. Josh Peppers with the Alexandria Police Department. “Detectives have interviewed several witnesses in this case, however, it has not led to an arrest at this point.”

Chatman died at a local hospital.

Alexandria police said Chatman was a longtime employee of the Rapides Parish School Board. And, the news that he was killed shocked his family.

“Detectives have spoken with several family members,” said Sgt. Peppers. “Multiple family members. It was a shock to the family that this would even happen in their neighborhood. They have continued to follow several leads. But, again, they have not been able to make an arrest at this time.”

Detectives believe Chatman wasn’t the intended victim of the shooting - purely an innocent bystander.

“Some of the evidence and some of the tips that detectives have received has led them to believe that he was not a target of any crime,” said Sgt. Peppers. “There was a shooting and he was just an unintended victim.”

As the unsolved case approaches a year, police are looking to close it to bring justice to Chatman’s family.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria police solve the case of the deadly shooting of Cedric Chatman, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

