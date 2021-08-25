It’s Statewide Voter Registration Week, Prep for Oct. 9 election

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It is that time of year again: election season. The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office worked with registrars across the state to organize voter registration events August 23-27, an initiative aimed at getting more citizens to vote in elections.

Those who haven’t registered to vote or did not get a chance to attend one of the registration events, still have a chance to do so. Two more events are set for this week: August 25 at Mount Triumph Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. and August 26 at Kees Park Community Center from 1-3 p.m. You can also register online up until 20 days before election day and by mail or in-person up until 30 days before the election.

For the upcoming Oct. 9 election, there are four amendments on the ballot:

HB 199: Authorizes streamlined electronic filing, remittance and collection of sales and use tax.

SB 159: Lowers the maximum allowed rate of income tax and allows providing a deduction for federal income taxes.

SB 87: Allows certain levee districts to levy an annual tax for certain purposes.

HB 487: Increases the amount of allowed reduction to certain dedicated funds when a budget deficit is projected.

For more information on the amendments up for vote on the Oct. 9 ballot, CLICK HERE.

The election also includes voting on a few issues specific to Rapides Parish:

Police Juror District 1, candidates include: June Johnson Davis Jay Scott

Alderman Town of Boyce, candidates include: Peggy Brew Fidelia J. Grayer

Alderman Town of Cheneyville, candidates include: Ruby Crawford Terry Daigrepont, Sr. Marilyn Hayward-Jones

Councilman District 4, City of Alexandria, candidates include: “Quint” Carriere Catherine Davidson Elizabeth “Lizzie” Felter



Early voting is Sept. 25 - Oct. 2 at the Rapides Parish Courthouse and Kees Park Community Center.

One thing that looks different this year, though, is the registrar’s seat. Sandra Bonnette was commissioned by the state to hold the seat, following the passing of Lin Stewart on July 17, 2021. She served as registrar for six years, but her service to the voters of Louisiana was a lifelong commitment.

Stewart worked in the registrar’s office as a teenager when her father held the seat. She left for Baton Rouge to work for state elections after that, soon coming back to the Rapides Parish Registrar of Voters in 2006.

“There was no one like Lin,” said Sandra Bonnette. “No one could ad lib like Lin. No one knew the politicians and everyone in Baton Rouge or locally like Lin. She just fit in with everybody. We loved her dearly. We miss her so much.”

The Rapides Parish Police Jury is set to appoint a new registrar next month.

